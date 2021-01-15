Detroit art coming to Mid-Michigan

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Future Presente: Design in a Time of Urgency” is coming to mid-Michigan!

For the first time in Science Gallery Detroit history, an exhibition will travel beyond Detroit, all the way to East Lansing.

This exhibition, which was originally on display in Detroit from September through December 2020, explores themes like the impact of technology on society and creating participatory design processes for a sustainable future.

The sci-art themed show will be on display at broad art lab, located at 565 East Grand River in East Lansing.

The exhbition will begin on January 15 and will run through April 11. Admission is free to the public!

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.