Celebration Cinema presents MLK Day at the Movies

Find out how you can see One Night in Miami
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Celebration Cinema is presenting two critically acclaimed films recognizing leaders in the civil rights movement and the tensions, questions and adversity they faced as they sough to use their voice and power to create change. One Night in Miami is playing wide at all Celebration Cinema theaters, while MLK/FBI is a limited release that will be playing exclusively at Studio Park in Grand Rapids. Celebration Cinema also invites you to join them for an online movie conversation hosted by Julian S. Newman, Founder and CEO of Culture Creative, for each of these thought-provoking movies.

