Black communities share concern about COVID-19 vaccine

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Black American population has been disproportionately impacted by the coronavirus.

Additionally, a new study also finds that those within the Black community are skeptical of the new COVID-19 vaccine.

Najeema Thomas, a local mother and educator, speaks on the concerns of many Black Americans.

’'Our death rate from COVID is 2.7 times the rate of everyone else. That’s very significant,” said Thomas. “We don’t wanna be guinea pigs and historically, we’ve been guinea pigs.”

“They don’t feel as though there’s been enough testing, they feel like people are gonna come up in the next three to four months and that they’re gonna have complications with their immune system,” she added.

But one local health official, Dr. Alane Laws-Barker, says the fear stems from something historically much deeper.

“I often hear that they don’t get the vaccine because of the Tuskegee experiment. What people have to understand is that they did not put anything into the people. They withheld care to see the natural course of disease,” said Dr. Alane Laws-Barker. “I’m not saying that is okay. That is very wrong, but what we have to understand about this vaccine is there already have been tests.”

As a local ob-gyn who’s been vaccinated, she says there are many important reasons why those in the black community should get vaccinated too.

“The housing, the types of jobs that we perform, crowding housing situations, lack of access to resources and etcetera,” said Dr. Laws-Barker. “It’s very important to get the vaccine because we want to prevent the very disease. We want to prevent continued transmission, and most of all we want to prevent the high death rate that we see in African American and other minority communities.”

And that’s what Thomas says she plans to do.

“That was a very, very hard decision. My yes is because I do have a child who has an immune system that’s compromised,” said Thomas.

She says engaging in reputable conversations will help with efforts to get the black community vaccinated.

“If I have a conversation with someone who doesn’t look like me and who doesn’t have the same history of trauma, I may not necessarily receive that information the same,” said Thomas.

The state health department says that the vaccine was created with diversity in mind.

