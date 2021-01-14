Advertisement

Williamston football chasing state title

One more victory sends Williamston to Motown next weekend
By Fred Heumann
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WILX) - The Williamston Hornets from little old mid-Michigan will take on Detroit area traditional power Country Day. The game will be played Saturday at Okemos high school on a turfed field the hornets practiced on for the first time this afternoon.

Williamston Coach Steve Kersten is happy there are 3 Lansing area teams in the final four.

“We’re obviously playing for Lansing, for our area,” Kersten said. “I talked with Coach Ahern and Coach Zimmerman from Dewitt as well, and you know we’re trying to encourage each other and win the next one.”

The next one for the Hornets would put Williamston into the championship game for the first time since 2010. An emotional victory over Milan in last Saturday’s regionals has this team flying high.

What makes the hornets so good?

“This team is full of a bunch of great guys,” Kersten said. “They’re just a bunch of great guys and they’re great in the classroom. We have a bunch of honor students, we have great people in the community, some great families here: So it’s fun to see great kids succeed.”

Cade Conley is a senior receiver at Williamston.

“Just being to come out here with my brothers every day and just continue to work and grind,” Conley said. “Even through everything we’ve been through. it’s just special”

And this is a special opportunity for the Hornets to face Country Day, a team the statewide experts are picking to beat Williamston. But hey---what else is new? It’s been quite a ride for the Hornets. 9-and-1 so far on the season, a regional championship and a semifinal date this Saturday against Country Day.

One more victory sends Williamston on one more business trip to Motown next weekend.

