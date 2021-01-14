Advertisement

WHO says second year of pandemic will be rougher than first

The worldwide death toll is approaching 2 million, with 91.5 million people infected.
Map of COVID-19 cases worldwide. (Source: The World Health Organization)
Map of COVID-19 cases worldwide. (Source: The World Health Organization)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 7:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WILX) - The World Health Organization (WHO) says the second year of the pandemic may be tougher than the first

The WHO, in its latest update issued overnight, said that after two weeks of fewer cases being reported, some 5 million new cases were reported last week.

“With the holidays over the last several weeks, in some countries, the situation will get a lot worse before it gets better,” said Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO Technical Lead. “I think those countries are putting systems in place to be able to make sure that they can treat patients, because more cases means more individuals who will need hospitalization, people will die. So, we have to do what we can to prevent as many infections as we can.”

