Whitmer: still not enough vaccines to go around

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan, like many other states, has already moved forward to the next phase of vaccine distribution.

But vaccine administrators say there are not enough doses to go around.

The state is receiving about 60,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine each week when they had originally anticipated for 300,000. Even the process to receive the vaccine is slow, because there are so many moving parts.

“These vaccines have to be stored at very cold temperatures,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “We have to have people fill out paperwork and schedule their second shot. This is time-consuming. Then they have to have a shot but it has to be administered by someone who is qualified to do that and have to have an EMT on-site just in the very rare event there is some kind of reaction. Then they have to stay for 15 minutes.”

Earlier this week, Gov. Whitmer asked permission from the federal government to purchase more doses directly from Pfizer to meet demand.

If you’re in the current phase to get vaccinated, you can make an appointment through your local health department.

As a reminder right now you must be a qualified essential worker or over the age of 65.

