What lawmakers are saying about President Trump’s second impeachment

Congressman Tim Walberg (MI-07) released the following statement after voting against the impeachment of President Trump:

“With only a week to go in the President’s term, I oppose Speaker Pelosi’s ill-advised attempt to rush an impeachment resolution through the House of Representatives. All standard deliberative processes have been ignored, including a failure to hold any hearings, seriously examine evidence, or make the requisite case. The Senate cannot possibly be able to even begin considering the resolution until after the President leaves office. This act will only deepen the nation’s divisions at a time of heightened turmoil. “America witnessed sickening violence at the U.S. Capitol last week that we must universally condemn. In wake of the mayhem, we cannot retreat to our partisan corners. In this moment, we should find ways to bridge the divide and commit to dialing back the political rhetoric. It is time to focus on a peaceful transition of power, move forward as a country, and prioritize the issues important to our constituents.”

U.S. Senator Gary Peters (MI) released the following statement on the House of Representatives’ vote to impeach President Trump on a charge of incitement of insurrection:

“Donald Trump violated his oath of office. His reprehensible actions and rhetoric incited a violent, deadly attack on the Capitol and on our democracy. It is outrageous and unacceptable. We must hold him accountable for his actions and send a very clear signal for the future that this dangerous behavior can never be tolerated.

Donald Trump is a danger to our country, unfit to be President, and – as I have said – he must be removed from office immediately. I’m disappointed Vice President Pence has indicated he will not be invoking the 25th Amendment, and I support the House taking the necessary step to impeach Mr. Trump. Donald Trump committed an impeachable offense, there must be severe consequences and he should never be eligible to hold federal office again.

Importantly, we also cannot let these dangerous events deter us from the urgent priorities that Congress must address. We must take additional action to get this raging pandemic under control and provide more relief for struggling Michiganders and additional resources for continued distribution of vaccines. We must also ensure that President-elect Biden’s Administration can hit the ground running through confirmation hearings and votes on his Cabinet and other key roles. As incoming Chairman of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, it is now more critical than ever that the Department of Homeland Security have stable leadership to address the urgent and unprecedented threats our nation currently faces.”

