The Salvation Army of Jackson County is close to reaching their goal

By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The Salvation Army of Jackson is very close to reaching their 2020 Red Kettle campaign goal. Brad Patterson, the Development Director of the Salvation Army of Jackson County, says that the organization is about 5% away from their campaign goal. Patterson says that they’re experiencing a dramatic increase in demand for their programs and services. Final campaign numbers will be released on January 31st.

