The Latest: Flint Water Crisis

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Thursday, former Michigan governor Rick Snyder and others were arraigned on charges in connection with the Flint water crisis.

Snyder was in a Genesee County courtroom where he was arraigned on two counts of willful neglect of duty where he pleaded not guilty to both charges. He received a $10,000 personal bond for both counts and is not allowed to leave the state of Michigan.

His next court date is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 19. If convicted, Snyder faces up to one year in jail or a fine of $1,000.

Jarrod Agen, who was Snyder’s chief of staff before leaving to become Vice President Mike Pence’s communications director, faces charges of perjury during an investigative subpoena, a felony.

Former Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Eden Wells faces charges of nine counts of involuntary manslaughter, a felony, two counts of misconduct in office, a felony, and willful neglect of duty, a misdemeanor.

The state’s penal code shows the misdemeanor charges are punishable with up to one year in prison or a fine of up to $1,000,

The charges for the nine individuals are:

Jarrod Agen – Former Director of Communications and Former Chief of Staff, Executive Office of Gov. Rick Snyder One count of perjury – a 15-year felony

Gerald Ambrose – Former City of Flint Emergency Manager Four counts of misconduct in office – each a five-year felony and/or $10,000 fine

Richard Baird – Former Transformation Manager and Senior Adviser, Executive Office of Gov. Snyder One count of perjury – a 15-year felony One count of official misconduct in office – a five-year felony and/or $10,000 fine One count of obstruction of justice – a five-year felony and/or $10,000 fine One count of extortion – a 20-year felony and/or $10,000 fine He pled not guilty.

Howard Croft – Former Director of the City of Flint Department of Public Works – Former Director of the City of Flint Department of Public Works Two counts of willful neglect of duty – each a one-year misdemeanor and/or $1,000 fine

Darnell Earley – Former City of Flint Emergency Manager Three counts of misconduct in office – each a five-year felony and/or $10,000 fine He pled not guilty.

Nicolas Lyon – Former Director, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services – Former Director, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Nine counts of involuntary manslaughter – each a 15-year felony and/or $7,500 fine One count of willful neglect of duty – a one-year misdemeanor and/or $1,000 fine Lyon entered not guilty pleas on all counts.

Nancy Peeler – Current Early Childhood Health Section Manager, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Two counts of misconduct in office – each a five-year felony and/or $10,000 fine One count of willful neglect of duty – a one-year misdemeanor and/or $1,000 fine

Richard Snyder – Former Governor of Michigan Two counts of willful neglect of duty – each a one-year misdemeanor and/or $1,000 fine

Eden Wells – Former Chief Medical Executive, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Nine counts of involuntary manslaughter – each a 15-year felony and/or $7,500 fine Two counts of misconduct in office – each a five-year felony and/or $10,000 fine One count of willful neglect of duty – a one-year misdemeanor and/or $1,000 fine

