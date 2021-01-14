Advertisement

Seven MSU Winter Sports Events Now Covided Out

SYRACUSE, NY - MARCH 29: Alvin Ellis III #3 and Marvin Clark Jr. #0 of the Michigan State...
SYRACUSE, NY - MARCH 29: Alvin Ellis III #3 and Marvin Clark Jr. #0 of the Michigan State Spartans celebrate defeating the Louisville Cardinals 76 to 70 in overtime of the East Regional Final of the 2015 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Carrier Dome on March 29, 2015 in Syracuse, New York. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) (WILX)
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Three Michigan State winter sports teams have now lost events thus far this season, postponed because of Covid issues. The hockey team, which plays two games at Penn State Friday and Saturday, lost a home two game series to Wisconsin in December and it has been rescheduled for March. The MSU women’s basketball team has lost road games at Ohio State and Illinois, neither with a makeup date yet. And the MSU men’s team has Covid issues to the extent that Thursday night’s game at Iowa is off and so is Sunday’s home game with Indiana, no makeup dates set. In December the Spartans traveled to Virginia, but the game was never played because of Covid issues with the home team and that game likely will not be made up.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stock + Field to close all locations, including Lansing store
Mason man in fatal crash on Columbia and Eifert Rd. identified
Map of COVID-19 cases worldwide. (Source: The World Health Organization)
WHO says second year of pandemic will be rougher than first
President-elect Joe Biden announces his climate and energy nominees and appointees at The Queen...
Biden unveils $1.9T plan to stem virus and steady economy
In this Thursday, July 17, 2014, file photo, Siegfried Fischbacher, left, holds up a white lion...
Siegfried Fischbacher, of illusion duo Siegfried & Roy, dies

Latest News

Williamston football chasing state title
Pebble Beach Golf Will Feature Players Only
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones (11) celebrates a touchdown catch with Detroit Lions...
Lions Hire General Manager
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the...
Rams Settle On Quarterback For Game in Green Bay
Sports
MHSAA Changes Basketball Start Dates