Seven MSU Winter Sports Events Now Covided Out

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Three Michigan State winter sports teams have now lost events thus far this season, postponed because of Covid issues. The hockey team, which plays two games at Penn State Friday and Saturday, lost a home two game series to Wisconsin in December and it has been rescheduled for March. The MSU women’s basketball team has lost road games at Ohio State and Illinois, neither with a makeup date yet. And the MSU men’s team has Covid issues to the extent that Thursday night’s game at Iowa is off and so is Sunday’s home game with Indiana, no makeup dates set. In December the Spartans traveled to Virginia, but the game was never played because of Covid issues with the home team and that game likely will not be made up.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.