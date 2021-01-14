Advertisement

Ex-Gov. Rick Snyder Charged for Flint Crisis

The indictment is the first of its kind.
By Alyssa Plotts
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Six years after Flint’s water supply was switched and two years after leaving office former Michigan Governor Rick Snyder is now facing charges in connection to the Flint Water Crisis.

Gov. Snyder is the first governor of Michigan to ever be charged with a crime after their time in office.

According to court documents obtained by WILX, which can be viewed here, he is facing two charges of willful neglect of duty and faces up to a year in jail and a $1,000 fine.

The charges come years after Snyder’s Emergency Manager made a decision to use the Flint River for water to save money.

Authorities say the decision led to at least 90 cases of Legionnaires’ Disease in Genesee County and 12 deaths.

Karen Weaver was mayor of Flint during the height of the water crisis.

She says the charges have restored her faith in the Attorney General’s office.

“People in Flint have died as a result of his hand and the state’s hand and others. I know later on I might just sit there and I might start crying because I am just so happy because this has been a fight...this has been a fight and this is what we have been asking and asking and demanding from the city right from the beginning.” said Weaver.

A news conference with Attorney General Dana Nessel and prosecutors is happening this morning at 11:30.

