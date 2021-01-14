Rep. Walberg: No need for armed protests this weekend

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State Police is preparing for the worst and hoping for the best with planned protests.

The FBI is warning law enforcement across the country of armed protests at every state capitol this weekend.

“We do not intend to remain silent,” said Michael Lackomar, Southeast Michigan Volunteer Militia. “We always go armed.”

People across the country are expected to gather outside state capitols protesting election results.

Last week, a mob stormed the nation’s capitol in a deadly riot.

Now, members of Southeast Michigan Volunteer Militia said downtown Lansing could easily be crowded this weekend.

“I would easily expect thousands,” said Lackomar. “It’s gonna be a good turnout, especially if this impeachment push continues the way it’s going.”

That warning has many elected leaders worried about potential violence, including Representative Tim Walberg.

“I hope cooler heads will prevail. We don’t need armed protests. You still have an elected body,” the Republican told News 10.

Rep. Walberg had a message for those considering coming to Lansing Sunday.

“If you’re thinking of joining an armed group, doing a demonstration that can become violent, don’t do it. Don’t do it. It will not solve the problems of this country,” said Rep. Walberg.

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor as asked Governor Gretchen Whitmer to activate the National Guard ahead of the planned protests.

A fence will be installed around the Capitol Friday.

