Advertisement

Rep. Walberg: No need for armed protests this weekend

The FBI is warning law enforcement across the country of armed protests at every state capitol this weekend
FILE - In this April 15, 2020, file photo, protesters carry rifles near the steps of the...
FILE - In this April 15, 2020, file photo, protesters carry rifles near the steps of the Michigan State Capitol building in Lansing, Mich. When President Trump-supporting insurrectionists stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to overturn the presidential election on Wednesday, Jan. 6 2021 the nation was shocked, but not unwarned. A series of dress rehearsals of sorts have played out in statehouses in Michigan, Oregon, Idaho and elsewhere in recent months, with armed protesters forcing their way into buildings. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By Cody Butler
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 11:50 AM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State Police is preparing for the worst and hoping for the best with planned protests.

The FBI is warning law enforcement across the country of armed protests at every state capitol this weekend.

“We do not intend to remain silent,” said Michael Lackomar, Southeast Michigan Volunteer Militia. “We always go armed.”

People across the country are expected to gather outside state capitols protesting election results.

Last week, a mob stormed the nation’s capitol in a deadly riot.

Now, members of Southeast Michigan Volunteer Militia said downtown Lansing could easily be crowded this weekend.

“I would easily expect thousands,” said Lackomar. “It’s gonna be a good turnout, especially if this impeachment push continues the way it’s going.”

That warning has many elected leaders worried about potential violence, including Representative Tim Walberg.

“I hope cooler heads will prevail. We don’t need armed protests. You still have an elected body,” the Republican told News 10.

Rep. Walberg had a message for those considering coming to Lansing Sunday.

“If you’re thinking of joining an armed group, doing a demonstration that can become violent, don’t do it. Don’t do it. It will not solve the problems of this country,” said Rep. Walberg.

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor as asked Governor Gretchen Whitmer to activate the National Guard ahead of the planned protests.

A fence will be installed around the Capitol Friday.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stock + Field to close all locations, including Lansing store
Mason man in fatal crash on Columbia and Eifert Rd. identified
Map of COVID-19 cases worldwide. (Source: The World Health Organization)
WHO says second year of pandemic will be rougher than first
President-elect Joe Biden announces his climate and energy nominees and appointees at The Queen...
Biden unveils $1.9T plan to stem virus and steady economy
In this Thursday, July 17, 2014, file photo, Siegfried Fischbacher, left, holds up a white lion...
Siegfried Fischbacher, of illusion duo Siegfried & Roy, dies

Latest News

Staudt's Rising Star: Addison Amador
Staudt's Rising Star: Addison Amador
Black communities share concern about COVID-19 vaccine
Gov. Whitmer, Mayor Schor back Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 plan
Safety concerns at state Capitol
Safety concerns at state Capitol
MSU postpones games after positive tests
MSU postpones games after positive tests