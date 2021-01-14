Rams Settle On Quarterback For Game in Green Bay

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) - Quarterback Jared Goff will start the Los Angeles Rams’ playoff game at Green Bay on Saturday, and John Wolford will be inactive. Coach Sean McVay announced his decision today ahead of the final workout for the Rams before they travel to face the top-seeded Packers at Lambeau Field. Wolford started the Rams’ last two games, but the second-year pro was injured early in Los Angeles’ 30-20 win at Seattle last Saturday. Wolford left the stadium in an ambulance with a neck stinger after a hit from the Seahawks’ Jamal Adams, and he hasn’t practiced this week. Goff has been the Rams’ starter for the past 4 1/2 years, but he sat out their regular-season finale after breaking his right thumb. Veteran Blake Bortles will be Goff’s backup against the Packers.