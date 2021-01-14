Advertisement

Pebble Beach Golf Will Feature Players Only

(WTOK)
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
-UNDATED (AP) - The only stars at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am this year will be the players. The spike in COVID-19 cases in California has led organizers to cancel the pro-am portion of a tournament. Coronavirus cases in California have risen sharply since Thanksgiving. Pebble Beach had already announced no fans. The 156 pros will play only two courses, Pebble Beach and Spyglass Hill. Pebble has a long history of entertainers and celebrities mixing with the pros on one of the most picturesque courses in the country.

