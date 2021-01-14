Advertisement

Painting class fundraiser for Potter Park Zoo features Jaali

Now you can capture Jaali’s beauty through art!
You can join a painting class featuring Jaali to raise money for Potter Park Zoo.
You can join a painting class featuring Jaali to raise money for Potter Park Zoo.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 6:22 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Jaali, the black rhino at Potter Park Zoo, has captured hearts since his birth on Dec. 24, 2019.

“In honor of Jaali’s first birthday, we wanted to celebrate with the community and provide an opportunity for everyone to enjoy a fun-filled evening while supporting the zoo” – Amy L. Morris Hall, Society Executive Director.

Lansing-based company Paint Your Poison is teaching you how to paint a picture of Jaali as a fundraiser for the zoo.

You can join a Zoom class on Jan. 23 to learn how to create canvas artwork. No experience is necessary.

By signing up, you will be supplied with all the tools you need. Painting kits range from $40-$46 each.

“The staff is going to talk about jolly and introduce them like footage and stuff like that,” said Amanda Leksche, owner of Paint Your Poison. “So it’s a really special fundraiser. This is really a unique event that we’ve never done before.”

If you can’t make the Zoom class on the 23rd, Leksche will also be recording step by step instructions to create the artwork so you can watch on your own time.

So far, $600 has been raised for the zoo, with the hope is to raise more leading up to the event.

To register for the class, click HERE.

