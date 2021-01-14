Okemos restaurant receives $1,000 tip

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A loyal customer left a $1,000 tip for the staff at Stateside Deli and Restaurant on Christmas Eve.

General Manager Petra Gonzalez said it was a whirlwind opening an envelope and seeing that much cash.

“When she left, we opened the envelope and discovered a whole bunch of hundreds and 50′s. So me and one of the other employees here counted it out and it was $1,000,” said Gonzalez. “We’re all just like ‘Wow, someone actually gave us this much money.’ It was a great Christmas gift for all of us.”

It was a loyal customer that wanted to give back to her favorite restaurant.

“This lady comes in, she doesn’t talk a lot, she comes in, she orders a small meal, she eats by herself, she leaves. So you never think this customer is going to come in and give you a $1,000 dollars,” said Gonzalez.

That tip came with instructions to equally split it amongst the employees. Each staff member left with $150.

That money is helping staff make ends meet. The deli is struggling during the pandemic.

“The quarantine days were really, really dark for us,” said Gonzalez. “Now with the pause, for me personally, it’s just more of a challenge to keep generating the business to keep all of our staff employed.”

Despite the tough times financially, Gonzalez is still humbled by the customers’ generosity.

“We’re just totally humbled that someone would do that. It makes us feel that hard work pays off,” she said.

Like many other restaurants, Stateside Deli is open for takeout.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Wednesday that indoor dining will resume on February 1.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.