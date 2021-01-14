Advertisement

New York man facing federal charges for threats to Senator-elect Warnock

Police found thousands of rounds of ammunition in the home of the man who is barred from possessing any due to a weapons charge from 2014.
A man who made threats to Georgia Senator-elect Raphael Warnock is facing federal charges. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)(Stephen B. Morton | AP)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 7:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WILX) - A New York man is facing federal charges following an investigation into online threats against a Georgia senator-elect.

Eduard Florea, 40, was arrested by the FBI on a weapons-related charge after agents searched his Queens home. Federal agents say that he posted on his Parler social media account threatening to kill Raphael Warnock.

According to the criminal complaint, authorities 1,000 rounds of rifle ammunition, 2,000 rounds of shotgun ammo, 75 “military-style” combat knives, two hatchets, and two swords from the home.

Florea, who has a past weapons charge from 2014 is barred from possessing ammunition.

Parler has since shut down the account.

Florea was arraigned in Brooklyn federal court and denied bond Wednesday.

