National Guard to be at state Capitol this weekend

The governor’s office says it doesn’t want anyone working in any state building until after Jan. 25.
(WILX)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 5:57 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Members of the Michigan National Guard will help Lansing police contain protests planned for this weekend at the state capitol.

The governor’s office says it doesn’t want anyone working in any state building until after Jan. 25.

Capitol crews will put up a six-foot chain-link fence around the front of the capitol Thursday, following the sidewalk closest to the building.

Most lawmakers who returned to work yesterday said they felt safe, but they want to see safety improvements in the long run.

“I will tell you that when you prioritize something, when the men and women, the leaders in this building decide to focus on something, we can find the money to prioritize,” said Rep. Sarah Anthony (D-Lansing)

Democrats would like to see a total ban on guns. Even if that measure passes in the house, it will likely not make it past the senate.

“There is no reason for us to be going down that road in terms of metal detectors and so forth,” added senate majority leader Sen. Mike Shirkey (R-Clarklake). “I think the decision made provides the state police and respective security for both chambers the ability to manage that.”

