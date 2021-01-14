Michigan State releases schedule for 2021 MLK Celebration Week

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University will host their 41st annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. celebration week. The festivities will start on January 17.

And of course, this year’s celebration will be completely virtual due to COVID-19.

The MLK Planning Committee was inspired by the vision of John Lewis and his motto of getting into “good trouble” for the sake of fighting injustice. That is why the 2021 MLK celebration’s theme is “Good Trouble: Reclaiming Our Democracy, Demanding Social Justice.”

“This year, with the passing of the Honorable John Lewis, the term ‘Good Trouble,’ which he coined, has been included in the theme,” says Audrey Bentley, Senior Outreach Coordinator with MSU’s Office for Inclusion and Intercultural Initiatives. “We continue to strive for more progress, change, and inclusion in community, governance, justice, and education. We hope this year’s celebration will inspire and renew learning and growth on our campus and beyond.”

“Honoring the legacy of one of the Civil Rights Movement’s most eminent and modern heroes is a wonderful way to mark the beginning of my time here,” says Jabbar Bennett, MSU Chief Diversity Officer. “We are proud of the work being done at MSU and in the community to ensure Dr. King’s conviction and crucial message remains top of mind. I am especially proud of the innovative ways the Committee has found to pivot our commemoration into virtual spaces this year.”

For more details about the MLK Celebration schedule, click here.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.