Michigan State men’s basketball game against Indiana postponed

It’s the second game postponed this week for the Spartans
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 1:14 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX, MSU Athletics) - Michigan State’s men’s basketball game against Indiana on Jan. 17 has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the MSU men’s basketball program.

The schools will work with the Big Ten Conference to identify options for rescheduling the contest. No final decision has been made on games beyond Jan. 17.

It’s the second game postponed this week for the Spartans; Thursday night’s game against Iowa was also postponed.

Wednesday, head coach Tom Izzo said Freshman Mady Sissoko and Sophomore Steven Izzo tested positive. Later that day, another positive test on the team was announced.

Further updates will be provided next week.

