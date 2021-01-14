Advertisement

Michigan State-Iowa postponed

The game was supposed to be played Thursday
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo reacts to a play during the first half of an NCAA college...
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo reacts to a play during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Indiana in Bloomington, Ind., Saturday, March 7, 2015. (AP Photo/Sam Riche) (WNDU)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 8:14 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s men’s basketball game at Iowa on Jan. 14 has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the MSU men’s basketball program following an additional positive test on Wednesday afternoon.

The schools will work with the Big Ten Conference to identify options for rescheduling the contests. No final decision has been made on games beyond Jan. 14.

“I’m really disappointed, but it just goes to prove that this can affect anyone,” MSU Head Coach Tom Izzo said. “I feel so comfortable that me, my son and my players did everything possible and followed every protocol as best we could. I’m really, really impressed with the way they have conducted themselves. This virus does not discriminate and I can’t emphasize enough how important it is to wear a mask, wash your hands and follow protocols.”

For the individuals who tested positive, daily check-ins with athletic training staff will continue while the individuals remain in isolation, with additional services provided as directed by the medical and administrative staffs. Further testing and physician follow-up will be required prior to returning to any level of workouts. Per Big Ten protocols, any student-athlete who tests positive for COVID-19 must sit out for 17 days.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A father of three, 42-year-old Bob Horbaczewski was fit with no underlying conditions before he...
‘I thought I had a lifetime’: Wife watches husband’s decline from COVID-19 via FaceTime
Mason man suffers fatal injuries following crash on Columbia and Eifert Rd.
President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Trump impeached after Capitol riot in historic second charge
Lansing Police Department
Lansing Police Department opens safe online selling location

Latest News

Map of COVID-19 cases worldwide. (Source: The World Health Organization)
WHO says second year of pandemic will be rougher than first
A man who made threats to Georgia Senator-elect Raphael Warnock is facing federal charges. (AP...
New York man facing federal charges for threats to Senator-elect Warnock
Ex-Gov. Rick Snyder Charged for Flint Crisis
The Trump administration lowered the age for people to get the vaccine from 75 to 65 and...
COVID-19 deaths reach record highs, vaccine efforts ramping up
Regular blood donations are always crucial but are needed now more than ever.
Blood donations needed more than ever