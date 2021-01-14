Michigan State-Iowa postponed

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s men’s basketball game at Iowa on Jan. 14 has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the MSU men’s basketball program following an additional positive test on Wednesday afternoon.

The schools will work with the Big Ten Conference to identify options for rescheduling the contests. No final decision has been made on games beyond Jan. 14.

“I’m really disappointed, but it just goes to prove that this can affect anyone,” MSU Head Coach Tom Izzo said. “I feel so comfortable that me, my son and my players did everything possible and followed every protocol as best we could. I’m really, really impressed with the way they have conducted themselves. This virus does not discriminate and I can’t emphasize enough how important it is to wear a mask, wash your hands and follow protocols.”

For the individuals who tested positive, daily check-ins with athletic training staff will continue while the individuals remain in isolation, with additional services provided as directed by the medical and administrative staffs. Further testing and physician follow-up will be required prior to returning to any level of workouts. Per Big Ten protocols, any student-athlete who tests positive for COVID-19 must sit out for 17 days.

