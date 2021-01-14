MHSAA Changes Basketball Start Dates

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan High School Athletic Association announced Thursday boys and girls basketball teams can play their first games on February 4th. Hockey teams can open February 1st and wrestling competition can begin February 8th. The boys and girls state basketball tournaments have been pushed back-- the girls tournament will be played March 22 through April 9th and the boys tournaments will now run from March 23rd through April 10th.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.