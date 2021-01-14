Lions Hire General Manager

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Lions announced Thursday the hiring of Brad Holmes as the team’s new general manager. He replaces Bob Quinn who was fired along with coach Matt Patricia after the team lost its Thanksgiving Day game to the Houston Texans. Holmes, 41, has been in the scouting department of the Los Angeles Rams the past 18 years. He played in college at North Carolina A&T. The Lions must still replace Patricia.

