Lions Hire General Manager

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones (11) celebrates a touchdown catch with Detroit Lions...
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones (11) celebrates a touchdown catch with Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) against the Chicago Bears in the second half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)(Charles Rex Arbogast | AP)
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Lions announced Thursday the hiring of Brad Holmes as the team’s new general manager. He replaces Bob Quinn who was fired along with coach Matt Patricia after the team lost its Thanksgiving Day game to the Houston Texans. Holmes, 41, has been in the scouting department of the Los Angeles Rams the past 18 years. He played in college at North Carolina A&T. The Lions must still replace Patricia.

