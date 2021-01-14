Advertisement

Lansing Community College hosts virtual Racial Healing and Transformation Week

In time for the federal MLK holiday, Lansing Community College engages in week-long community discussion
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 6:29 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - From Jan. 18 to Jan. 22, 2021, Lansing Community College Office of Diversity and Inclusion will lead the college in a week-long virtual engagement of racial healing, equity, and justice.

A celebration of the National Day of Racial Healing, an annual observance hosted by W.K. Kellogg Foundation, takes place Tuesday, Jan. 19.

On this day, people are encouraged to reflect, listen, discuss social justice and racial equality and take action towards racism by using the #HowWeHeal.

Activities during the week include the ongoing Courageous Conversations series with guest facilitators The Learner’s Group.

