Health officials confirm more than 530,000 coronavirus cases within state

(Noel Navarro)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 3:29 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As of January 14, Michigan health officials have reported 2,698 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and 139*deaths. The state total now sits at 531,004 cases and 13,672 deaths.

Clinton County reports 4,067 cases and 49 deaths.

Eaton County reports 4,935 cases and 109 deaths.

Ingham County reports 13,452 cases and 225 deaths.

Jackson County reports 8,221 cases and 186 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 3,170 cases and 62 deaths.

The data is updated daily here.

