Future expectations for those allergic to COVID-19 Vaccine

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - While the new coronavirus vaccines are crucial for ending the pandemic, not everyone can take them. People with a history of severe allergic reactions are being told to wait.

“I’m allergic to seven medications, so they won’t even try it on me,” Latricia Davis, said.

Davis is one of the few with severe allergies to medication. This means she’s unable to get either of COVID-19 vaccines that have been approved by the federal government.

“[I am] quite a bit frustrated honestly, they knew there were going be people like me that weren’t going to be able to take it,” Davis said.

“My reaction was so bad to that flu shot that I’m not willing to take the risk for COVID,” said another person,” Amy Haynie, said, a patient who cannot take the vaccine.

But there’s hope, Sparrow Dr. Paul Entler says the biggest part of the current vaccination effort is to ‘safely create herd immunity’.

“It means that even those who may not be able to get the vaccine are protected once we get a certain percent of the population vaccinated,” Dr. Entler said.

Dr. Entler told News 10 we need roughly 60-70 percent of the population vaccinated to help protect those that cannot get the vaccine. If you have a common allergic reaction to things like nuts, this doesn’t necessarily mean you cannot get the shot, but you should always check with your physician first.

“It depends on what the allergies are, typical allergies not so much, but the particles of the constituents of the vaccine but actually the preservatives in the vaccine,” Dr. Entler said.

If you are allergic to the ingredients in Moderna and Pfizer’s shots, there is hope for the future.

“There are others in developments that are using different preparations that will hopefully be out later this year or early 2022,” Dr. Entler said.

Although, he hopes everyone would be offered a vaccine by the end of 2021.

“I’m optimistic as we roll through this and we continue to roll out the vaccine more knowledge is gained,” Dr. Entler said. “Eventually this is something we’ll have more control over.”

According to the CDC, 21 people have had severe allergic reactions to the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in the U.S. That is 11.1 cases per million doses; 71 percent of those occurred within 15 minutes.

For comparison, the odds of winning the Michigan lottery super raffle is just 1-in-100,000.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.