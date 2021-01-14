Employee assistance grant application now open from the Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association Educational Foundation

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday the Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association Educational Foundation announced it is administering a new grant program of up to $1,650 to assist those who have been financially impacted by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Gathering and Face Mask Order that took effect on Nov. 18.

The application will be open for 10 days, starting Friday, Jan. 15, at 9:00 a.m. and closing Monday, Jan. 25 at 5:00 p.m. The grant is not first come, first serve, however it will evaluate all applicants’ needs based upon other qualifications.

Employees working in the following industries qualify for the grant:

Restaurants

Hotels, Motels, Bed & Breakfast, Resorts

Bars

Food Trucks

Bowling Alleys

Theaters

Nightclubs

Golf Courses

Banquet Halls

Caterers

Casinos

Cafeterias

Other impacted industries

Normal personal and employment information will be needed to complete the application. This includes a paystub proving employment Nov. 1 - 18 of 2020 or a letter signed by your employer affirming your employment was impacted as a direct result of the DHHS Gathering and Face Mask Order of November 2020.

All employees directly impacted by the DHHS Gathering and Face Mask Order of November 2020 are encouraged to apply for the grant.

For more information about the grant and to complete an application, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.