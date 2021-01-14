Advertisement

Employee assistance grant application now open from the Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association Educational Foundation

The grant is not first come, first serve, however it will evaluate all applicants’ needs based upon other qualifications.
(WIFR)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 9:57 AM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday the Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association Educational Foundation announced it is administering a new grant program of up to $1,650 to assist those who have been financially impacted by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Gathering and Face Mask Order that took effect on Nov. 18.

The application will be open for 10 days, starting Friday, Jan. 15, at 9:00 a.m. and closing Monday, Jan. 25 at 5:00 p.m. The grant is not first come, first serve, however it will evaluate all applicants’ needs based upon other qualifications.

Employees working in the following industries qualify for the grant:

  • Restaurants
  • Hotels, Motels, Bed & Breakfast, Resorts
  • Bars
  • Food Trucks
  • Bowling Alleys
  • Theaters
  • Nightclubs
  • Golf Courses
  • Banquet Halls
  • Caterers
  • Casinos
  • Cafeterias
  • Other impacted industries

Normal personal and employment information will be needed to complete the application. This includes a paystub proving employment Nov. 1 - 18 of 2020 or a letter signed by your employer affirming your employment was impacted as a direct result of the DHHS Gathering and Face Mask Order of November 2020.

All employees directly impacted by the DHHS Gathering and Face Mask Order of November 2020 are encouraged to apply for the grant.

For more information about the grant and to complete an application, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stock + Field to close all locations, including Lansing store
Mason man in fatal crash on Columbia and Eifert Rd. identified
Map of COVID-19 cases worldwide. (Source: The World Health Organization)
WHO says second year of pandemic will be rougher than first
President-elect Joe Biden announces his climate and energy nominees and appointees at The Queen...
Biden unveils $1.9T plan to stem virus and steady economy
In this Thursday, July 17, 2014, file photo, Siegfried Fischbacher, left, holds up a white lion...
Siegfried Fischbacher, of illusion duo Siegfried & Roy, dies

Latest News

Staudt's Rising Star: Addison Amador
Staudt's Rising Star: Addison Amador
Black communities share concern about COVID-19 vaccine
Gov. Whitmer, Mayor Schor back Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 plan
Safety concerns at state Capitol
Safety concerns at state Capitol
MSU postpones games after positive tests
MSU postpones games after positive tests