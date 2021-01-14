Lions agree to terms with Brad Holmes to become team’s new Executive Vice President and General Manager

Allen Park, MICH. (Detroit Lions) - The Detroit Lions announced today that they have agreed to terms with Brad Holmes to become the team’s new Executive Vice President and General Manager.

Holmes will oversee the Lions’ football operations and report directly to Principal Owner and Chairman Sheila Ford Hamp and President and CEO Rod Wood.

LIONS PRINCIPAL OWNER AND CHAIRMAN SHEILA FORD HAMP

“On behalf of the entire Lions organization, I am thrilled to welcome Brad Holmes to Detroit. Several weeks ago when we embarked on this process, it was critical that we find the right person to fit our vision for this team. It was evident early on that Brad is a proven leader who is ready for this opportunity. We are thrilled to introduce him to our fans as a member of our football family.”

LIONS PRESIDENT AND CEO ROD WOOD

“Throughout our search for a new general manager, Brad was someone who stood out immediately. His abilities as a critical thinker, along with his extensive experience implementing technology and analytics into his approach to scouting, were among the many decisive qualities Brad displayed in our time getting to know him during the interview process. We look forward to him helping lead our organization as we take the next steps as a team.”

Holmes joins the Lions after spending the previous 18 seasons with the Los Angeles Rams (2003-2020). In 2013, the Rams elevated Holmes to Director of College Scouting, where he was responsible for overseeing the team’s college scouting operations for the past eight seasons.

During his tenure leading the team’s college scouting department, Holmes helped the Rams capture two NFC West titles en route to three playoff berths and an appearance in Super Bowl LIII. After originally joining the Rams in 2003 as a public relations intern, Holmes transitioned into scouting and has since spent nearly two decades in a variety of roles within the organization’s player personnel department, including national scout, area scout, national Combine scout and scouting assistant.

In his previous role, Holmes collaborated with the Rams’ personnel directors to improve technological resources and enhance overall scouting procedures. While holding a prominent leadership role in the player personnel department from 2013-20, Holmes helped the Rams achieve a 64-58 record (.524), while having a total of 25 players named to the Pro Bowl during that span. Holmes played an integral role in drafting several key players on the Rams’ current roster, including DT Aaron Donald, QB Jared Goff, WR Cooper Kupp and S John Johnson.

A Tampa, Fla. native, Holmes graduated cum laude from North Carolina A&T in 2002 with a Bachelor of Science in Journalism and Mass Communications and was a four-year letterman for the Aggies at defensive tackle. He was voted team captain and helped A&T win the 1999 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference and Black College Football National Championship.

Holmes is the son of Melvin Holmes, who played offensive line for the Pittsburgh Steelers from 1971-73, and is also the nephew of former Lions defensive back Luther Bradley (1978 first-round pick). He is married to his wife, Lisa, and together they have a son, B.J., and a daughter, Lola.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.