COVID-19 deaths reach record highs, vaccine efforts ramping up

The nation’s overall death toll from COVID-19 has eclipsed 380,000 according to Johns Hopkins University.
The Trump administration lowered the age for people to get the vaccine from 75 to 65 and...
The Trump administration lowered the age for people to get the vaccine from 75 to 65 and older. But for some, getting the vaccine has been a challenge.(KOLN)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 6:55 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Coronavirus case numbers and deaths continue to hit record highs in the United States.

The nation’s overall death toll from COVID-19 has eclipsed 380,000 according to Johns Hopkins University.

The Trump administration lowered the age for people to get the vaccine from 75 to 65 and older. But for some, getting the vaccine has been a challenge. That has led to some states ramping up efforts to make the vaccine more accessible.

“If we can vaccinate about 55 to 60% of this country, and we can do that at 1 million to 1.5 million doses a day, I think by June we can stop the spread of this virus,” said Dr. Paul Offit, member of the FDA Vaccine Advisory Committee.

New York is looking to make the iconic Yankee Stadium a vaccination site. Other baseball parks and Disneyland in California already announced they will do the same.

