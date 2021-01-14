Advertisement

Celebrating National Slow Cooking month with a cheesy appetizer

This makes for a perfect pairing with football
By Holly Harper
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -As seen on Creme de la Crumb

SLOW COOKER HOT CHEESY CORN DIP

Ingredients:

8 ounces cream cheese (light or fat free will work)

1 cup shredded pepperjack cheese

1 15-ounce can yellow corn, drained

1 4-ounce can diced green chilies

optional: 2-3 teaspoons crushed red pepper flakes

tortilla chips, for serving

Instructions

  • Add all ingredients to the slow cooker. Cover and cook on low 1-2 hours or high 1 hour. Stir and serve with tortilla chips.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stock + Field to close all locations, including Lansing store
Mason man in fatal crash on Columbia and Eifert Rd. identified
Map of COVID-19 cases worldwide. (Source: The World Health Organization)
WHO says second year of pandemic will be rougher than first
President-elect Joe Biden announces his climate and energy nominees and appointees at The Queen...
Biden unveils $1.9T plan to stem virus and steady economy
In this Thursday, July 17, 2014, file photo, Siegfried Fischbacher, left, holds up a white lion...
Siegfried Fischbacher, of illusion duo Siegfried & Roy, dies

Latest News

Salvation Army
The Salvation Army of Jackson County is close to reaching their goal
Salvation Army
Salvation Army
Slow cooking month
Slow cooking month
Zazu looking for his home
Meet Zazu, a kitten with one eye looking for his forever home