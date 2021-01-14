Celebrating National Slow Cooking month with a cheesy appetizer
This makes for a perfect pairing with football
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -As seen on Creme de la Crumb
SLOW COOKER HOT CHEESY CORN DIP
Ingredients:
8 ounces cream cheese (light or fat free will work)
1 cup shredded pepperjack cheese
1 15-ounce can yellow corn, drained
1 4-ounce can diced green chilies
optional: 2-3 teaspoons crushed red pepper flakes
tortilla chips, for serving
Instructions
- Add all ingredients to the slow cooker. Cover and cook on low 1-2 hours or high 1 hour. Stir and serve with tortilla chips.
Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.