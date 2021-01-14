Capitol issues security awareness notification to employees through Jan. 20

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In an email obtained by News 10, it appears the state wants people to avoid the capitol building and surrounding areas through Jan. 20.

It has been widely reported that extremist groups may be planning to create unrest at state capitol buildings around the country during the next seven days, including in Michigan.

While there currently is no credible threat against government buildings in Lansing, the Michigan State Police is actively monitoring the situation and has increased visible security presence in and around the Capitol building.

The email was sent to a number of state employees, encouraging them to be aware of their surroundings. Employees were told to not let other people follow behind them through secured doors, and instead fall back and allow them to enter first.

Employees are also urged to report all suspicious activity and not hesitate to report information that may seem insignificant.

