Blood donations needed more than ever

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - January is National Blood Donor Month and blood banks say donations are needed more than ever.

Nationwide, blood products including plasma are in high demand and short supply. Some communities have been able to hold blood drives but the majority of donations are happening at fixed centers

Experts say blood donations are vital for survival from many injuries and infections. Blood banks are also going above and beyond to keep the donation process safe during the pandemic.

“We need everyone who can to go out and donate a unit of blood,” said Dr. Claudia Cohn, Chief Medical Officer of AABB. “We know that we’re asking a lot because everyone is exhausted.”

The donation process takes about 5-10 minutes. Those who have received the flu shot are still safe to donate.

“I would say that it’s safer to go in and donate a unit of blood than it might be to go to the typical grocery store,” said Cohn.

To find an AABB-accredited blood donation site near you, click HERE.

