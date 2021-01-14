Advertisement

Blood donations needed more than ever

January is National Blood Donor Month.
Regular blood donations are always crucial but are needed now more than ever.
Regular blood donations are always crucial but are needed now more than ever.(KEVN)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 6:42 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - January is National Blood Donor Month and blood banks say donations are needed more than ever.

Nationwide, blood products including plasma are in high demand and short supply. Some communities have been able to hold blood drives but the majority of donations are happening at fixed centers

Experts say blood donations are vital for survival from many injuries and infections. Blood banks are also going above and beyond to keep the donation process safe during the pandemic.

“We need everyone who can to go out and donate a unit of blood,” said Dr. Claudia Cohn, Chief Medical Officer of AABB. “We know that we’re asking a lot because everyone is exhausted.”

The donation process takes about 5-10 minutes. Those who have received the flu shot are still safe to donate.

“I would say that it’s safer to go in and donate a unit of blood than it might be to go to the typical grocery store,” said Cohn.

To find an AABB-accredited blood donation site near you, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A father of three, 42-year-old Bob Horbaczewski was fit with no underlying conditions before he...
‘I thought I had a lifetime’: Wife watches husband’s decline from COVID-19 via FaceTime
Mason man suffers fatal injuries following crash on Columbia and Eifert Rd.
President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Trump impeached after Capitol riot in historic second charge
Lansing Police Department
Lansing Police Department opens safe online selling location

Latest News

Map of COVID-19 cases worldwide. (Source: The World Health Organization)
WHO says second year of pandemic will be rougher than first
A man who made threats to Georgia Senator-elect Raphael Warnock is facing federal charges. (AP...
New York man facing federal charges for threats to Senator-elect Warnock
Ex-Gov. Rick Snyder Charged for Flint Crisis
The Trump administration lowered the age for people to get the vaccine from 75 to 65 and...
COVID-19 deaths reach record highs, vaccine efforts ramping up