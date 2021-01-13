US tourists in Mexico lead to spikes in COVID-19 numbers

(WILX) - COVID-19 infections surged in both Mexico and the United States over the holidays, but that did not stop American tourists from heading south of the border.

Tens of thousands of Americans descended on Mexico’s beaches in the last few weeks.

The area of Cancun reports hosting 961,000 tourists between Christmas and the beginning of January. Health experts in Mexico worry the increase in travel will likely lead to infection spikes in places that seemed to have it under control.

“Oh, yea, it was hard to decide to go anywhere, but we’d heard - and we’d never been out of the country before - we’d heard that everybody was good about it down here about being safe with everything, and so we trusted it and went for it,” Ted Peterson, a tourist from Idaho, said. “It’s been great so far.”

