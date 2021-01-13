Advertisement

University of Kentucky honors athlete after sudden passing

Players on the University of Kentucky basketball team wore his number 33 on their warmup shirts in memory of him.
University of Kentucky baseball and basketball player Ben Jordan passed away Monday at the age...
University of Kentucky baseball and basketball player Ben Jordan passed away Monday at the age of 22.(University of Kentucky)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 8:08 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WILX) - Players and coaches of Kentucky Basketball honored the life of Ben Jordan, a University Of Kentucky two-sport athlete that passed away at the age of 22.

Jordan passed away Monday afternoon. No cause of his death was released.

The 22-year-old played baseball for UK, pitching in 10 games in the 2019 season after redshirting his first year due to Tommy John surgery.

The six-foot-nine Jordan also joined the school basketball team as a walk after a shortage in scholarship players, appearing in three games last season.

The Kentucky athlete was honored with a moment of silence at Tuesday’s Kentucky basketball game against Alabama. Players wore his number 33 on their warmup shirts in memory of him.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sources: Governor Whitmer could extend indoor dining ban, set to reopen Feb. 1
Michigan plans to charge ex-Governor Snyder in Flint water probe
U.S. House of Representatives
House urges Pence to help oust Trump; impeachment next
Attorney General Nessel reacts to court ruling in election lawsuits
McLaren Flint hospital
CDC letter: McLaren Flint Hospital has spread Legionnaires’ disease for 10+ years

Latest News

Lansing Police Department asking for help in finding burglary suspect
Mid-Michigan lawmakers react to open-carry ban at Michigan Capitol
Government transparency is top priority for House Republicans in 2021
Opioids in Michigan.
Nessel joins bipartisan coalition of AGs pushing FDA to examine progress in opioid fight
Michigan's House of Representatives approved COVID stimulus package Monday.
Republican leaders stand by Capitol security measures
Former Gov. Rick Snyder testified about actions people took before and during the Flint water...
Michigan plans to charge Rick Snyder for Flint Crisis