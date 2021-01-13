University of Kentucky honors athlete after sudden passing
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 8:08 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
(WILX) - Players and coaches of Kentucky Basketball honored the life of Ben Jordan, a University Of Kentucky two-sport athlete that passed away at the age of 22.
Jordan passed away Monday afternoon. No cause of his death was released.
The 22-year-old played baseball for UK, pitching in 10 games in the 2019 season after redshirting his first year due to Tommy John surgery.
The six-foot-nine Jordan also joined the school basketball team as a walk after a shortage in scholarship players, appearing in three games last season.
The Kentucky athlete was honored with a moment of silence at Tuesday’s Kentucky basketball game against Alabama. Players wore his number 33 on their warmup shirts in memory of him.
