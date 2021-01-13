Two Spartans test positive for COVID-19

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - During Wednesday’s press conference, Michigan State Basketball coach Tom Izzo announced two players testes positive for COVID-19.

He said that freshman Mady Sissoko and sophomore Steven Izzo, both roommates, tested positive for the virus four days ago.

Izzo said that as of right now, no one else has tested positive; the team is tested every day for COVID-19.

Thursday’s game at Iowa is still scheduled to take place.

