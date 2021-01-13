Advertisement

Two Spartans test positive for COVID-19

Coach Izzo says no one else has tested positive
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo signals to his players during the first half of an NCAA...
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo signals to his players during the first half of an NCAA men's East Regional final college basketball game against Duke in Washington, Sunday, March 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) (KY3)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 2:04 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - During Wednesday’s press conference, Michigan State Basketball coach Tom Izzo announced two players testes positive for COVID-19.

He said that freshman Mady Sissoko and sophomore Steven Izzo, both roommates, tested positive for the virus four days ago.

Izzo said that as of right now, no one else has tested positive; the team is tested every day for COVID-19.

Thursday’s game at Iowa is still scheduled to take place.

