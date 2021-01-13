Advertisement

Two MSU Basketball Players Test Positive

Published: Jan. 13, 2021
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State men’s basketball coach Tom Izzo announced Wednesday two of his players have tested positive for the Covid virus and will be quarantined for at least 13 more days. They are Steven Izzo, Tom’s son and 6-9 freshman Mady Sissoko. The latter has been averaging about ten minutes per game and likely would have played at Iowa where the Spartans play their next game at 9pm Thursday. Michigan State has an 8-4 season record, 2-4 in the Big Ten. MSU then comes home for a noon game Sunday against Indiana on CBS. The Iowa game will be televised on Fox Sports One.

