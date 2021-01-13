Advertisement

RNC chair on D.C. riot: "Violence has no place in our politics. Period."

McDaniel has been a longtime supporter of President Trump
(KY3)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 1:56 PM EST
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Republican National Committee (RNC) Chair Ronna McDaniel released on Wednesday a statement regarding last week’s riot at the US Capitol.

“Violence has no place in our politics. Period. I wholly condemned last week’s senseless acts of violence, and I strongly reiterate the calls to remain peaceful in the weeks ahead,” McDaniel said. “Those who partook in the assault on our nation’s Capitol and those who continue to threaten violence should be found, held accountable, and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

McDaniel has been a longtime supporter of President Trump, although she did not mention him in her message. Instead, she focused on the potential of further armed protests anticipated at various state capitols around the nation.

“Let me be clear: Anyone who has malicious intent is not welcome in Washington, D.C. or in any other state capitol,” McDaniel said. “The peaceful transition of power is one of our nation’s founding principles and is necessary for our country to move forward. Now is the time to come together as one nation, united in the peaceful pursuit of our common democratic purpose.”

