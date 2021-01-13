Advertisement

Republican leaders stand by Capitol security measures

MSP is increasing security at the Capitol, including more police presence around downtown Lansing.
Michigan's House of Representatives approved COVID stimulus package Monday.
By Cody Butler
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 10:19 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Republican House Speaker Jason Wentworth is standing behind the Michigan State Police ahead of planned armed protests across the country.

The Capitol Commission said a 6-foot fence will be installed around the Capitol Friday.

The FBI is warning all 50 state Capitols of potential violence as people plan to protest the election results Sunday.

Monday, the Capitol Commission banned open carry inside the building after armed militia members packed the Capitol during a protest in April.

Attorney General Dana Nessel said the open carry ban isn’t enough and the Capitol still isn’t safe.

“I disagree with the Attorney General and we are going to look at our options. I trust the state police and the job they do every day,” said Speaker Wentworth.

Speaker Wentworth said he doesn’t support any violent protest.

The Capitol Commission said Monday it didn’t ban all weapons because it didn’t’ have the money for metal detectors and extra security staff.

Democrats plan on introducing a bill Wednesday to ban all weapons.

