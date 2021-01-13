Advertisement

Red Wings name Larkin captain

Larkin is the 37th captain in team history
Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin celebrates his goal against the Florida Panthers in the...
Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin celebrates his goal against the Florida Panthers in the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) (WILX)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 11:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Red Wings announced Dylan Larkin as their newest captain Wednesday morning.

Larkin is the 37th captain in Red Wings’ history.

The Waterford, Mich. native was drafted 15th overall by Detroit in 2014. He scored in his NHL Debut against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2015-2016 season, and was selected to the NHL All Star Game as the first Red Wings Rookie since Steve Yzerman in 1984.

Larkin was a member of the 2014 United States team that won the World Junior Championships in 2014, and was the leading scorer the following year.

He signed a 5-year extension with Detroit in August 2018.

He is the first Metro-Detroit native to be named the team captain, and the first captain since Henrik Zetterberg announced his retirement after the 2017-2018 season.

Last season, he shared the captaincy as an alternate with Frans Nielsen, Luke Glendening and Justin Abdelkader.

Nielsen and Glendening will be the team’s alternates this year.

Larkin and the Red Wings open their season Thursday against the Carolina Hurricanes.

