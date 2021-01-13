Red Wings name Larkin captain

DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Red Wings announced Dylan Larkin as their newest captain Wednesday morning.

Larkin is the 37th captain in Red Wings’ history.

It’s official.



Dylan Larkin has been named the 37th captain in Detroit Red Wings franchise history. #LGRW pic.twitter.com/l05lknUP6B — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) January 13, 2021

The Waterford, Mich. native was drafted 15th overall by Detroit in 2014. He scored in his NHL Debut against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2015-2016 season, and was selected to the NHL All Star Game as the first Red Wings Rookie since Steve Yzerman in 1984.

Larkin was a member of the 2014 United States team that won the World Junior Championships in 2014, and was the leading scorer the following year.

He signed a 5-year extension with Detroit in August 2018.

He is the first Metro-Detroit native to be named the team captain, and the first captain since Henrik Zetterberg announced his retirement after the 2017-2018 season.

Last season, he shared the captaincy as an alternate with Frans Nielsen, Luke Glendening and Justin Abdelkader.

Nielsen and Glendening will be the team’s alternates this year.

Larkin and the Red Wings open their season Thursday against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.