Police investigating fatal crash in Aurelius Township

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday morning at approximately 8:30 a.m. deputies from the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office responded to the intersection of Columbia and Eifert Roads for a two car crash.

A 34-year-old Marshall man was traveling south on Eifert Road when he collided with a 49-year-old Mason man traveling east on Columbia. The Mason man suffered fatal injuries.

At this time there are no further details on the identity of either driver being given by the Sheriff’s Office, and the crash remains under investigation.

News 10 will update this story as new information is available.

