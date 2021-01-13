Advertisement

Nessel joins bipartisan coalition of AGs pushing FDA to examine progress in opioid fight

The bipartisan coalition seeks a progress report regarding recent steps taken by the FDA to battle the opioid crisis.
Opioids in Michigan.
Opioids in Michigan.(WLUC)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 10:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced she has joined a coalition of 48 attorneys general in urging federal regulators to examine the latest progress in their fight against opioid abuse.

The bipartisan coalition explicitly seeks a progress report regarding recent steps taken by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to battle the opioid crisis, given new authorities Congress granted the agency in 2018.

In their letter to FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn, the attorneys general contend the requested information will help reduce prescription opioid abuse and accidental deaths.

The coalition’s letter seeks clarification of how the FDA is using and plans on using powers granted under the Substance Use-Disorder Prevention that Promotes Opioid Recovery and Treatment for Patients and Communities Act (SUPPORT Act). Those necessities include safer opioid packaging and disposal features, research and issuance of new rules on non-addictive substitutes to opioids, and guidelines for opioid prescribing.

“The opioid epidemic has been devastating for states in terms of lives lost and the strain it has imposed on both our health care system and economy,” Nessel said. “Patients suffering from chronic pain or addiction are particularly vulnerable, and if we are going to protect these patients and combat this epidemic, we must start by holding the FDA accountable for their role in this crisis.”

The attorneys general agree that FDA plays a crucial role in ensuring both the safety and efficacy of opioids and encouraging non-addictive, non-opioid alternatives for treating pain.

Attorney General Nessel signed the letter along with the attorneys general from lead states West Virginia and New Mexico, and those from Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Guam, Hawaii, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont, U.S. Virgin Islands, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sources: Governor Whitmer could extend indoor dining ban, set to reopen Feb. 1
Michigan plans to charge ex-Governor Snyder in Flint water probe
U.S. House of Representatives
House urges Pence to help oust Trump; impeachment next
Attorney General Nessel reacts to court ruling in election lawsuits
McLaren Flint hospital
CDC letter: McLaren Flint Hospital has spread Legionnaires’ disease for 10+ years

Latest News

Lansing Police Department asking for help in finding burglary suspect
Mid-Michigan lawmakers react to open-carry ban at Michigan Capitol
Government transparency is top priority for House Republicans in 2021
Michigan's House of Representatives approved COVID stimulus package Monday.
Republican leaders stand by Capitol security measures
Former Gov. Rick Snyder testified about actions people took before and during the Flint water...
Michigan plans to charge Rick Snyder for Flint Crisis