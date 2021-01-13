Advertisement

Michigan State University Police are hiring parking enforcement

Parking enforcement at Michigan State University is currently looking to hire new enforcers for the upcoming school year.
(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 3:10 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Parking enforcement at Michigan State University is currently looking to hire new enforcers for the upcoming school year, officials announced Wednesday.

In a social media post asking for candidates, the Michigan State University Police Department said they were considering applicants from all grade levels, and that schedules would be based on individual class schedules. Pay is $10.75 per hour and applicants must e willing to work for at least 15 hour per week in all types of weather.

Interested persons can APPLY HERE.

The full post is included below.

Parking enforcement is currently looking to hire new enforcers for the upcoming school year. All grade levels will be...

Posted by Michigan State University Police Department on Monday, January 11, 2021

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A father of three, 42-year-old Bob Horbaczewski was fit with no underlying conditions before he...
‘I thought I had a lifetime’: Wife watches husband’s decline from COVID-19 via FaceTime
Mason man suffers fatal injuries following crash on Columbia and Eifert Rd.
President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Trump impeached after Capitol riot in historic second charge
Lansing Police Department
Lansing Police Department opens safe online selling location

Latest News

Map of COVID-19 cases worldwide. (Source: The World Health Organization)
WHO says second year of pandemic will be rougher than first
A man who made threats to Georgia Senator-elect Raphael Warnock is facing federal charges. (AP...
New York man facing federal charges for threats to Senator-elect Warnock
Ex-Gov. Rick Snyder Charged for Flint Crisis
The Trump administration lowered the age for people to get the vaccine from 75 to 65 and...
COVID-19 deaths reach record highs, vaccine efforts ramping up
Regular blood donations are always crucial but are needed now more than ever.
Blood donations needed more than ever