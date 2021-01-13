Michigan State University Police are hiring parking enforcement

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Parking enforcement at Michigan State University is currently looking to hire new enforcers for the upcoming school year, officials announced Wednesday.

In a social media post asking for candidates, the Michigan State University Police Department said they were considering applicants from all grade levels, and that schedules would be based on individual class schedules. Pay is $10.75 per hour and applicants must e willing to work for at least 15 hour per week in all types of weather.

Interested persons can APPLY HERE.

The full post is included below.

Parking enforcement is currently looking to hire new enforcers for the upcoming school year. All grade levels will be... Posted by Michigan State University Police Department on Monday, January 11, 2021

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.