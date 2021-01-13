Michigan plans to charge Rick Snyder for Flint Crisis

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sources say former Michigan Governor Rick Snyder and several members of his administration could be charged for the Flint Water Crisis this week.

According to the Associated Press, two anonymous sources say that Michigan’s Attorney General is in the process of planning court dates.

Snyder and his team had ordered Flint to switch from the City of Detroit water to the Flint River to save money.

But the river was corrosive and caused lead poisoning.

This also led to several deaths in Flint from a Legionnaire’s outbreak.

The attorney for Snyder’s former Senior Advisor Rich Baird says he did nothing wrong.

“To come in now and to try and name people with criminal offenses who have had well intentions in order to somehow mollify or satisfy the thirst for accountable is simply wrong,” said Randall Levine, attorney for Rich Baird.

Residents of Flint are still struggling and have been surviving on bottled water.

“What was done to us was not a mistake. It was not a little whoopsie misconduct in office. My bad, I didn’t pass this memo! It was an act of cover-up.” said Melissa Mays, Flint Water Activist.

An announcement about the status of the investigation from the Attorney General’s office is expected by the end of this week.

