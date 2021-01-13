Michigan has 2,694 new coronavirus cases

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As of January 13, Michigan health officials have reported 2,694 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and 32 new deaths. The state total now sits at 528,306 cases and 13,533 deaths.

Clinton County reports 4,055 cases and 49 deaths.

Eaton County reports 4,907 cases and 109 deaths.

Ingham County reports 13,354 cases and 221 deaths.

Jackson County reports 8,177 cases and 183 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 3,143 cases and 61 deaths.

The data is updated daily here.

