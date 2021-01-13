Advertisement

Michigan has 2,694 new coronavirus cases

By WILX News 10
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 3:39 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As of January 13, Michigan health officials have reported 2,694 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and 32 new deaths. The state total now sits at 528,306 cases and 13,533 deaths.

Clinton County reports 4,055 cases and 49 deaths.

Eaton County reports 4,907 cases and 109 deaths.

Ingham County reports 13,354 cases and 221 deaths.

Jackson County reports 8,177 cases and 183 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 3,143 cases and 61 deaths.

The data is updated daily here.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A father of three, 42-year-old Bob Horbaczewski was fit with no underlying conditions before he...
‘I thought I had a lifetime’: Wife watches husband’s decline from COVID-19 via FaceTime
Mason man suffers fatal injuries following crash on Columbia and Eifert Rd.
President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Trump impeached after Capitol riot in historic second charge
Lansing Police Department
Lansing Police Department opens safe online selling location

Latest News

Map of COVID-19 cases worldwide. (Source: The World Health Organization)
WHO says second year of pandemic will be rougher than first
A man who made threats to Georgia Senator-elect Raphael Warnock is facing federal charges. (AP...
New York man facing federal charges for threats to Senator-elect Warnock
Ex-Gov. Rick Snyder Charged for Flint Crisis
The Trump administration lowered the age for people to get the vaccine from 75 to 65 and...
COVID-19 deaths reach record highs, vaccine efforts ramping up
Regular blood donations are always crucial but are needed now more than ever.
Blood donations needed more than ever