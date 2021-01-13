Michigan Capitol to get 6-foot fence around building on Friday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Due to rising concerns about the weekend demonstrations, the Michigan Capitol will be installing a 6-foot chain-link fence around the building on Friday during the day.

The 6-foot fence will be added to an existing fence that surrounds construction on the north, west, and south sides of the Capitol.

More and more states are taking precautions following the Capitol riots.

Michigan State Capitol Commission Vice-Chair John Truscott confirmed this information for News 10.

