MHSAA Winter Sports Delayed Again

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan High School Athletic Association announced Wednesday some winter sports can begin competition this week end, but others will be delayed once again. The moves come in the wake of Gov. Whitmer’s latest announcements earlier in the day. Among those delayed, hockey and basketball can begin practices this Saturday, but no games may be played until February 1st at the earliest. Because of the schedule delays, the MHSAA says state tournaments in those sports will be pushed back and the basketball finals at the Breslin Center likely will not be played until April at the earliest.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.