Meridian Township to give grants to Haslett and Okemos schools for green projects

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - After implementing a successful tree-planting initiative last year, the Meridian Township Board approved $10,000 for the Meridian Environmental Commission to develop more environmental projects.

The Township is offering up to $5,000 each to Haslett and Okemos school districts. They want districts to focus on green infrastructure.

Green infrastructure uses vegetation, soils, and other elements and practices to restore some of the natural processes required to manage water and create healthier urban environments.

The Township is seeking projects that involve one or more types of green infrastructure. Read the examples listed for inspiration:

Rain gardens

Tree planting

Green roofs/living walls

Permeable pavement

Wetland preservation

Habitat protection and restoration

Creative ideas blending arts and sciences

The Township is seeking expressions of interest by January 15. Simple project proposals are requested by March 15 for projects expected to be completed in 2021.

If you have any questions, click here.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.