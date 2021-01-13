Advertisement

Meijer Pharmacies partnering with State of Michigan to administer COVID-19 vaccines

The Grand Rapids-based retailer will include a text-message registration process
(Meijer Twitter)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan-based retailer Meijer has been selected by the State of Michigan as one of the first pharmacy partners to help administer the COVID-19 vaccine. Along with the announcement of the partnership, company representatives said that Meijer would also be offering text message based registration for those who prefer to communicate via text.

“Our stores and pharmacies have played a very important role in supporting their communities during this difficult time,” Meijer President & CEO Rick Keyes said. “We are proud to be chosen by the State of Michigan as a partner to help administer these critical vaccines and we look forward to our expanded role in helping communities throughout the Midwest defeat this pandemic.”

Meijer will directly receive and administer COVID-19 vaccines under the Federal Retail Pharmacy Partnership Program. The company will administer the first doses of COVID-19 vaccine at a limited number of stores in Wayne County to patients 65 and older beginning the week of Jan. 18, although specific store locations have not yet been determined.

“One of the most important things all Michiganders can do right now is to make a plan to get the vaccine when it becomes available to you,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. “Remember, it will take some time to distribute the vaccine to all Michiganders, so please be patient. And until we end the pandemic once and for all, remember to mask up, practice safe social distancing, and avoid indoor gatherings where the virus can spread easily from person to person. We will get through this together.”

As more doses become available, Meijer will expand COVID-19 vaccine administration to include more stores throughout the state. Those who wish to register for the vaccine can text “COVID” to the number “75049″ to receive a link to register. Individuals can also go online to https://clinic.meijer.com/ to register.

