Mason man suffers fatal injuries following crash on Columbia and Eifert Rd.

AURELIUS TWP., Mich. (WILX) - On Wednesday at 8:30 a.m., officials responded to a two-car crash on Columbia and Eifert Rd. A 34-year-old Marshall man and a 49-year-old Mason man were involved in the crash.

The Marshall man was traveling south on Eifert Rd. when he collided with a Mason man traveling east on Columbia. The Mason man suffered fatal injuries.

The identities of the two men are unknown. The crash remains under investigation by the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office.

