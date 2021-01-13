Lansing Police Department opens safe online selling location

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - For any online shopping that turns into face-to-face meetings between buyers and sellers, the Lansing Police Department is offering a new ‘safe zone.’

It’s located in the parking lot of the LPD Operations Center on Wise Road in Lansing. Customers are asked to use the southeast entrance of the parking lot.

The area is marked by a sign and is open from 7:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.

You do not need to reserve a time slot or call the police department before a transaction meeting.

